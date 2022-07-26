Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Wednesday, there is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Jul. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of ra…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesv…
The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a per…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the mak…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in C…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Mostly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Charlottesville folks should be pre…