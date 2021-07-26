Charlottesville's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 95.28. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
