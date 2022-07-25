 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

