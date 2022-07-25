Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
