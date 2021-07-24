This evening in Charlottesville: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 97.52. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
