Jul. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 75-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

