Charlottesville's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 75-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the …
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Don't l…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the mak…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in C…
The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a per…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 …
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Mostly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Charlottesville folks should be pre…
This evening in Charlottesville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makings of a…