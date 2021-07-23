For the drive home in Charlottesville: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
