Jul. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.