Jul. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 71 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest.