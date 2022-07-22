This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 71 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the …
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Don't l…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the mak…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in C…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 …
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Mostly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Charlottesville folks should be pre…
This evening in Charlottesville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makings of a…