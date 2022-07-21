Jul. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Mostly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.