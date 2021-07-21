Charlottesville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
