Jul. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 97. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 70 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.