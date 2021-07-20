 Skip to main content
Jul. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 93.46. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

