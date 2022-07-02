For the drive home in Charlottesville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Sunday. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
