Jul. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 59F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Saturday. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.