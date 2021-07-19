For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 92.43. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
FREDERICKSBURG — Jennifer Catron was alone with her dog when she heard a loud noise outside her home in the 400 block of Morningside subdivisi…
- Updated
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
Wednesday’s severe storms in the region included a microburst, according to a meteorologist from the National Weather Service.
About the time many Americans were firing up the grill on the Fourth of July, a group of students from Virginia Tech was watching natural fire…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the maki…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of…
Temps across Va. are at a six-year low so far in 2021, but still warmer than most of the 20th century
- Updated
- 4 min to read
Judging by recent years, it could seem like Virginia has experienced more in the way of cool and dry conditions in 2021.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a p…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the ma…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area can exp…