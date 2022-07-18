This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Jul. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
GRUNDY, Va. — Authorities confirmed everyone has now been accounted for and there have been no fatalities from the Tuesday night flooding that swept through a 30-mile stretch of Buchanan County.
GRUNDY, Va. – Members of Bristol Virginia Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue Team encountered near total destruction after flood waters ravaged parts of Buchanan County Tuesday night into early Wednesday.
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Don't l…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the …
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the …
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F.…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69…
This evening in Charlottesville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of …