For the drive home in Charlottesville: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
FREDERICKSBURG — Jennifer Catron was alone with her dog when she heard a loud noise outside her home in the 400 block of Morningside subdivisi…
- Updated
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
Wednesday’s severe storms in the region included a microburst, according to a meteorologist from the National Weather Service.
About the time many Americans were firing up the grill on the Fourth of July, a group of students from Virginia Tech was watching natural fire…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the maki…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 74F. Winds SSW a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a p…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the ma…