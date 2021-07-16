This evening in Charlottesville: A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 99.67. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
