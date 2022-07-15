Charlottesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Jul. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
GRUNDY, Va. — Authorities confirmed everyone has now been accounted for and there have been no fatalities from the Tuesday night flooding that swept through a 30-mile stretch of Buchanan County.
GRUNDY, Va. – Members of Bristol Virginia Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue Team encountered near total destruction after flood waters ravaged parts of Buchanan County Tuesday night into early Wednesday.
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the …
The Charlottesville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 tho…
Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degr…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
This evening in Charlottesville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. …
The flash flooding this week in Buchanan County is the second devastating flash flood in a year. The rainfall from Hurricane Ida at the end of last summer also caused devastating flooding.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 61-degree low is fore…