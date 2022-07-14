This evening in Charlottesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
GRUNDY, Va. — Authorities confirmed everyone has now been accounted for and there have been no fatalities from the Tuesday night flooding that swept through a 30-mile stretch of Buchanan County.
GRUNDY, Va. – Members of Bristol Virginia Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue Team encountered near total destruction after flood waters ravaged parts of Buchanan County Tuesday night into early Wednesday.
