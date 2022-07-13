 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

