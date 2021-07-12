Jul. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 95.84. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.