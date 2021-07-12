Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 95.84. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 de…
The Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Rain ending early. Partial clearing late. Low 67F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 8…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. …
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable…
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Tropical Storm Elsa carved a destructive and soaking path up the East Coast after killing at least one person in Florida and s…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Charlottesville folks s…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looki…