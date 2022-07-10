Jul. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.