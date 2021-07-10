This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 95.58. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
