Jul. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south.