Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
