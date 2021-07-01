 Skip to main content
Jul. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

