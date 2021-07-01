Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
