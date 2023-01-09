Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.