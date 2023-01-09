 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cooler weekend, perhaps snow late next week

Cooler weekend, perhaps snow late next week

The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert