Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Charlottesville Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

