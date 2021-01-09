Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
2020’s weather across Virginia was a story of persistent — at times relentless — trends pushing us toward the top of the records for warmth an…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Ch…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Cha…
Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. 35 degrees is today's lo…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 deg…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Charlottesville Saturday. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. A 29-degree low is for…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Some lingering evening flurries or snow showers. Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at nig…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Charlottesville Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. 31 degrees is t…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville a…