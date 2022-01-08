 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

