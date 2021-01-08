Charlottesville's evening forecast: Some lingering evening flurries or snow showers. Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
