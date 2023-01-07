 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Charlottesville Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

