Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 14F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Charlottesville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

