This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 31% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
2020’s weather across Virginia was a story of persistent — at times relentless — trends pushing us toward the top of the records for warmth an…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Cha…
Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. 35 degrees is today's lo…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%…
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We'll see…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Ch…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 deg…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Charlottesville today. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcasted. Outdoor …
Charlottesville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville a…