Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 31% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

