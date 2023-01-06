 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 6, 2023 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

