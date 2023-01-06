This evening in Charlottesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 6, 2023 evening weather update for Charlottesville
