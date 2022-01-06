Charlottesville's evening forecast: Rain and snow in the evening, becoming all snow late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
