Charlottesville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 5, 2023 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
