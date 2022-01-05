Charlottesville's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Charlottesville Thursday. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
