Jan. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Charlottesville Thursday. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

