Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
2020’s weather across Virginia was a story of persistent — at times relentless — trends pushing us toward the top of the records for warmth an…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Peri…
Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. 35 degrees is today's lo…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%…
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We'll see…
This evening in Charlottesville: Cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cris…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Cha…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Charlottesville today. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcasted. Outdoor …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We wil…