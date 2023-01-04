For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for Charlottesville
