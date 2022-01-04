This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Charlottesville today. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. 16 degrees is today's low. Rai…
- Updated
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Rain showers in the evening with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnigh…
- Updated
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia; Sen. Tim Kaine was among those stranded for more than 19 hours
- Updated
RICHMOND — Hundreds of motorists waited desperately for help Tuesday after being stranded for nearly 24 hours in freezing temperatures along a…
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Scat…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Models …