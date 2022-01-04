 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert