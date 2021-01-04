 Skip to main content
Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at mph. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

