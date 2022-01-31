 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

