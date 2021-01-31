Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Cloudy with rain and snow showers. Some sleet may mix in. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Monday, Charlottesville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Light snow gave a wintry touch to Central Virginia on Thursday morning, but it might just be an appetizer for the weekend system.
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
Snow is falling steadily across the Charlottesville area.
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Charlotte…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. We will see a…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Charlottesville today. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degre…
Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees …
This evening in Charlottesville: Periods of rain. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Tomorr…
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degre…