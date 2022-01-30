 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

