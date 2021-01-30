Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Sunday, Charlottesville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 10:00 PM EST until SUN 10:00 PM EST. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
