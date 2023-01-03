Charlottesville's evening forecast: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 77% chance of precipitation. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Charlottesville
