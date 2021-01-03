 Skip to main content
Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

