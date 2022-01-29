 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low around 15F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Charlottesville Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

