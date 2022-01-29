This evening in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low around 15F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Charlottesville Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
