Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a moderately high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

