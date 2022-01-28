Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Snow in the evening will diminish to a few snow showers overnight. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statewide, the weather remains quiet this week, but as we alluded to last week, the January storm cycle takes another run at Virginia this weekend. Right now, the time frame of most concern is late Friday into Saturday.
Temperatures in Charlottesville will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expecte…
Charlottesville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. Today's fo…
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecast…
This evening in Charlottesville: Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Charlottesville F…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. …
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Mainly clear. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville are…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesv…